Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 39,589 Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,308,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,352,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,489,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,958,000 after purchasing an additional 103,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,466. This trade represents a 16.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE OXM opened at $54.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $807.17 million, a PE ratio of 61.01 and a beta of 1.43. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $390.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.94 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.02%.

Oxford Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.