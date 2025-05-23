Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 878,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,169 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.17% of Keros Therapeutics worth $13,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 469.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc acquired 934,258 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $9,464,033.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,392,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,498,425.81. The trade was a 27.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KROS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $3.63. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. The company had revenue of $211.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

