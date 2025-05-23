JT Stratford LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Travelers Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Insider Transactions at Riley Exploration Permian

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 1,537 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $44,834.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,529. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,855,837.12. This represents a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,477 shares of company stock worth $688,839 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

NYSE:REPX opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $564.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.