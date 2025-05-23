JT Stratford LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15,765.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.64.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.