Harmony Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Harmony Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 32,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 760,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 135,024 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

