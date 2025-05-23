Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital lowered shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

GSL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:GSL opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $190.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.73 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 27.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,220,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,579,000 after acquiring an additional 80,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 162,900 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $13,304,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 1.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 526,769 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 511,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

