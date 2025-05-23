General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Trimmed by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,205 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ames National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 6,387.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,722,000 after acquiring an additional 395,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $276.77 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $316.90. The company has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $295.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $307.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,195.12. This trade represents a 37.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

