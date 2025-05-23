Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Genasys Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.68. Genasys has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $4.04.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Genasys had a negative return on equity of 122.99% and a negative net margin of 109.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genasys will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genasys

Genasys Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Genasys in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Genasys in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Genasys in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 40.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

