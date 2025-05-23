Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Genasys Stock Up 4.3%
Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.68. Genasys has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $4.04.
Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Genasys had a negative return on equity of 122.99% and a negative net margin of 109.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genasys will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Genasys
Genasys Company Profile
Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.
