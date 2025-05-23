GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Stock Holdings Increased by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $422.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.62.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $458.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion and a PE ratio of 82.46. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $475.40.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.