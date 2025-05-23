Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.51 and last traded at $30.48, with a volume of 85644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $788.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 86,600.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ackerman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225,219 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

