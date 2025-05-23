Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,529 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,693,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,787,000 after acquiring an additional 926,609 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $867,906,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,058,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,052,000 after purchasing an additional 652,842 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,591,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,759,000 after purchasing an additional 508,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,374,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,543,000 after purchasing an additional 112,586 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ opened at $53.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.97. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

