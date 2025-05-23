Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $127.59 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.22.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.3282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

