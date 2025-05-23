Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.66. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

