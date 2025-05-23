Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of STIP opened at $102.43 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.84 and a 12 month high of $103.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.76.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

