Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley Sells 34,387 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 34,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,515,091.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 412,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,155,892.32. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $42.86 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXEL. Guggenheim set a $45.00 target price on Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Exelixis by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.