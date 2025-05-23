Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1%

ELDN opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELDN. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $14,693,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,595,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,075,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,551,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,848,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

