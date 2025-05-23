Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Driven Brands Stock Down 1.1%

DRVN opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $516.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Driven Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Driven Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. North Peak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,905,000 after buying an additional 457,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,134,000 after buying an additional 31,431 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,665,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Emeth Value Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $41,452,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after buying an additional 416,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

