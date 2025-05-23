Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Draganfly from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Get Draganfly alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Draganfly

Draganfly Price Performance

DPRO opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.34. Draganfly has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 million. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 1,487.09% and a negative net margin of 227.25%. Analysts forecast that Draganfly will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Draganfly

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Draganfly stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 1.52% of Draganfly worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Draganfly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.