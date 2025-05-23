Css LLC Il Invests $249,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ TROW opened at $94.46 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average of $105.37. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,157.24. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

