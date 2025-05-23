CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRWV. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Melius Research raised CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $42.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Macquarie boosted their price target on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $43.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Get CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Price Performance

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock opened at $100.16 on Thursday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $116.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.92.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 220,760 shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $10,499,345.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,023.20. The trade was a 63.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,272,440. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,940 shares of company stock worth $13,786,546.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

About CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.