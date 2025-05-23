Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $246,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,376.32. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total transaction of $523,308.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,374,385.96. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,305. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $147.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.08.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

