Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in AON by 2,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AON shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AON from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.27.

AON Stock Down 0.8%

AON stock opened at $355.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $275.07 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

