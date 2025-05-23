Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.