CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.38.

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $183.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CDW has a twelve month low of $137.31 and a twelve month high of $241.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that CDW will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,099.30. This represents a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $7,423,162.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,293,382.02. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 954,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $152,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,895 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,332,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

