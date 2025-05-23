Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Given New $11.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GOOS. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canada Goose from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $266.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 4,213.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

