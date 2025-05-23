BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 173,188 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 564,903 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,188 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $12,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 378.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $42.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

NYSE AU opened at $42.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $46.90.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

