Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Benchmark

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $84.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. Baidu has a 52 week low of $74.71 and a 52 week high of $116.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 39,363.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

