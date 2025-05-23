Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.78. Alpha Services and shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 267,667 shares.
Alpha Services and Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.
About Alpha Services and
Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.
