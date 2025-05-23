Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,611 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.56% of Albemarle worth $57,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $85,570,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,256,294,000 after acquiring an additional 359,014 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,192,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,653,000 after purchasing an additional 320,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1,213.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 146,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $86.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Albemarle from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler set a $68.00 price target on Albemarle and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Albemarle from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

NYSE:ALB opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $129.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.71.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.44. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -14.57%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

