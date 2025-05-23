ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,658 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 278.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 1.7%

ACIW stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $59.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $394.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.57 per share, for a total transaction of $242,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,878,601.54. This trade represents a 1.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $744,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,842 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,073.94. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

