5,500 Shares in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 912,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,923,000 after acquiring an additional 689,979 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 815,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,424,000 after acquiring an additional 36,394 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 613,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,891,000 after acquiring an additional 28,627 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 512,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,194,000 after acquiring an additional 34,585 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 447,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KB opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $72.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.02). KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

