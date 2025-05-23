425,304 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 425,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,224,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

IUSB stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.1612 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

