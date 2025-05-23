3,966 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Acquired by Vega Investment Solutions

Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. Laboratory Co. of America comprises 0.7% of Vega Investment Solutions’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.63, for a total value of $127,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,624.58. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $1,518,496.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,614,818.26. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,971 shares of company stock worth $4,193,073. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LH. Barclays lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.62.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.2%

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $241.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $258.59. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.11. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 33.29%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

