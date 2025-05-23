3,703 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by PharVision Advisers LLC

PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Vance Wealth LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Vance Wealth LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 12,013 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,416,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UBER. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

NYSE:UBER opened at $87.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,788 shares of company stock worth $6,517,070 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

