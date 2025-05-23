2,941,229 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Acquired by Brickwood Asset Management LLP

Brickwood Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,941,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,177,000. Western Union makes up about 24.7% of Brickwood Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brickwood Asset Management LLP owned 0.87% of Western Union at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 1,487.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 662.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WU opened at $9.65 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. The company had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

