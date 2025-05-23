12,480 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Purchased by Helium Advisors LLC

Helium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. Helium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth about $9,658,000. WPWealth LLP bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth about $1,855,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 107,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Down 0.5%

BATS:PFEB opened at $36.72 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

