Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $5.27 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 75,112 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 376,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3,560.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 16,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,529.98. This represents a 17.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $70.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average of $69.55. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $77.78.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cfra raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Read Our Latest Report on TRMB

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.