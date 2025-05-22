Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 198 to GBX 250. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wickes Group traded as high as GBX 218.50 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 218.50 ($2.93), with a volume of 218891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214 ($2.87).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.
View Our Latest Report on Wickes Group
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wickes Group Trading Down 0.5%
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 168.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £516.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.98.
Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wickes Group had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wickes Group plc will post 16.2278978 EPS for the current year.
Wickes Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.93%.
Wickes Group Company Profile
Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have over 230 stores across the UK, employing 8,500 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.
Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £25 billion UK Home Improvement market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wickes Group
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 5 Reasons You Will Be Glad You Bought Target in 2025
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Moderna Stock Looks Ripe for a Short Squeeze
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- $30B AI Opportunity: Will It Power Meta’s Next Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.