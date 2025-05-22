Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 198 to GBX 250. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wickes Group traded as high as GBX 218.50 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 218.50 ($2.93), with a volume of 218891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214 ($2.87).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Get Wickes Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Wickes Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wickes Group Trading Down 0.5%

In related news, insider David Wood sold 58,445 shares of Wickes Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.31), for a total transaction of £100,525.40 ($134,806.76). 7.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 168.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £516.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.98.

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wickes Group had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wickes Group plc will post 16.2278978 EPS for the current year.

Wickes Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.93%.

Wickes Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have over 230 stores across the UK, employing 8,500 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £25 billion UK Home Improvement market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.