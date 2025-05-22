W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE WPC opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average is $58.49. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $66.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.99 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 183.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 100.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

