Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Alliance Global Partners

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $6.60 to $6.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

VVOS opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 7.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $6.28.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Vivos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 86.19% and a negative return on equity of 335.04%. The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWA LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

