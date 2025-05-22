Visionary Wealth Advisors Invests $209,000 in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNCL. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1,128.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 278.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $70.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $74.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.87.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

