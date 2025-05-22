Vident Advisory LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total value of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,682. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. Mizuho began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.87.

Moody’s Stock Down 2.9%

NYSE:MCO opened at $472.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.40. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $378.71 and a 52-week high of $531.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.90.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

