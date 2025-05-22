VF (NYSE:VFC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

VF (NYSE:VFCGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01, Zacks reports. VF had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. VF updated its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS.

VF Price Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.68. VF has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of VF from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on VF from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on VF from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on VF from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

About VF

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Earnings History for VF (NYSE:VFC)

