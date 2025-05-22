Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Boosted by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $87.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.61. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

