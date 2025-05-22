Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 1,177.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $17,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,983,000 after purchasing an additional 74,123 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on MHK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,168.96. This trade represents a 10.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MHK opened at $102.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.68 and a 200 day moving average of $119.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

