SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Inspire Trust Co. N.A.

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 2.7%

MDY stock opened at $546.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $525.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.23. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.