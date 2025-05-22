Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,296 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Simmons First National were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFNC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 140,738 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 356,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,358 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Trading Down 3.7%

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

