Renewi (LON:RWI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 866 ($11.61) and last traded at GBX 863 ($11.57), with a volume of 49785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 862 ($11.56).

Renewi Stock Up 0.0%

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 857.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 803.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £830.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Renewi alerts:

Renewi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

About Renewi

Renewi is a leading international waste to product company that gives new life to used materials. The company employs 7,000 people working out of 174 operating sites across Europe. A market leader in Benelux, Renewi uses innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into secondary raw materials including paper, metal, plastic, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.