Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.1%

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $81.22 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -580.10 and a beta of 0.61.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.21. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $729.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 479.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

