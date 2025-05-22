Promising Luxury Goods Stocks Worth Watching – May 19th

New York Times, RealReal, and Riskified are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares in companies that design, produce and sell premium-priced consumer products—such as haute couture, fine jewelry, luxury watches and high-end automobiles. These firms rely on brand prestige, craftsmanship and exclusivity to command superior pricing power and maintain robust profit margins. Investors often view them as relatively resilient, since affluent customers tend to stay loyal to iconic luxury brands even in tougher economic climates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Shares of New York Times stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $55.14. 857,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,698. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. New York Times has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $58.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.55.

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of REAL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.39. 1,023,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,748. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. RealReal has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $609.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.61.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.05. 459,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,678. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $814.11 million, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.36. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

